Soarigami Portable Armrest Extender / Divider

Soarigami was featured as the series opener for Steve Harvey's Funderdome on ABC. As part of Amazon's partnership with ABC, you can buy Soarigami on Amazon Exclusives (while supplies last, free shipping for US customers only).

Soarigami is a patented portable armrest extender and divider that works on most armrests, doubling the usable space.

The origami-inspired design makes the device thin and sleek, perfect for any savvy traveler's carry-on.

Made from recyclable plastic and leatherette parts (not paper).

The device clamps onto any existing armrest, and the screws adjust the width to accommodate a large range of armrest sizes.

Savvy insiders will know that the device can be turned around so the smaller side is facing the user, allowing for more space around the midsection.

Soarigami is a perfect gift for anyone who travels, goes to the movies, or finds themselves stuck in an armrest war. Learn more about Soarigami by reading our FAQs.